FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the 5-year-old girl was thrown over the kiddie gate, her leg hurt so badly she had to scoot to get back to her room.

Later, her mother learned her daughter’s leg was fractured, according to court documents.

Wednesday, David Nabor, 26, of Fort Wayne was charged with two counts of domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16. He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $32,500 bail. He is also in jail without bond on a probation violation, a jail spokesman said.

On Jan. 30, close to noon, an officer was dispatched to a local emergency room on a report of a child there with a fractured leg. The girl’s mother had come home from work to find her daughter “balled up, crying in the doorway to her bedroom,” according to a probable cause affidavit. When she asked her little girl to stand up, she cried “Mommy, I can’t. My leg. My leg.”

The young girl, stepdaughter to Nabor, said she’d been fighting over a blue string with her younger brothers, aged 2 and 3, when Nabor picked her up by her arms and “threw her over the gate and into the kitchen,” court documents said.

“It cracked my bone,” she told an interviewer at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Child on Feb. 9. “Like snap!”

As she lay there, Nabor told her to get into her room, so she had to crawl while sitting on her buttocks and using her good foot to scoot. Nabor “never checked on her,” court documents said and she lay on the floor crying until her mother came home.

“Every time you hurt our little girl,” the mother reportedly told Nabor. Nabor came into the room, but didn’t say anything. Then her mother took her to the hospital, the victim said.

The little girl described the injury as a “spanking to the leg,” and she thought he hit her five times, court documents said.

Tuesday, Nabor was interviewed by police. He admitted he was upset with the girl and her two brothers for “horsing around,” and he “got fed up with it. I spanked them and told them to sit down.”

“I must have not realized how hard or where I spanked her at,” Nabor told police. He said he picked up the girl by both of her arms, walked her across the living room and over the baby gate between the living room and the kitchen. He noticed that the victim landed “on the side of her knees” as he put her on the ground and confirmed she was crying. He said he reminded her why she was “in trouble.”

The girl’s mother showed Nabor the girl’s injuries and told him that she thought he broke her leg.

“Oh, my goodness, I cannot believe I just did that,” he reportedly said to her. Then he turned to the victim. “I’m so sorry. I didn’t realize that I hit you that hard, or that it was this serious. I just thought I spanked you,” he said.

Nabor said once he apologized, she stopped crying and “nothing hurt anymore,” court documents said.

His next court hearing is Tuesday.