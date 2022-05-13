FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– She was lying in bed when someone began banging at her door.

Soon enough, she was surrounded by three people.

One had a gun pointed at her.

That man, identified as 19-year-old Jarvis Carlisle, Jr., is accused of shooting her twice in the leg, injuring her so severely she nearly needed an amputation

Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Carlisle with Level 1 felony count of burglary where a serious bodily injury occurs as well as felony counts of aggravated battery and using a firearm to commit an offense in which serious bodily injury results.

The woman told police after the shooting, which happened May 4, Carlisle was apparently looking for her brother.

When she said he wasn’t there, one of the assailants said, “shut up lying,” according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Then, Carlisle walked into her room and shot her twice in the leg.

“It’s time to go,” Carlisle said to the others in court documents.

Fort Wayne Police were called. Upon arriving, they found the woman lying on her bed as she bled out from multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Medics took her to a local hospital, where doctors said she would need extensive surgery. Also, she had fracturs in both of her bones in her lower right leg as well as serious arterial damage.

Doctors feared at that due to the her injuries, there would be a possibility of losing her foot, court documents said.

The woman positively identified Carlisle as the man who shot her.