Court docs: Self-professed ‘monster’ had child porn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been arrested after investigators reportedly found multiple images of child pornography on his laptop, according to court records.

Justin M. Rabbitt, 30, faces four charges of felony Possession of Child Pornography.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court on Monday, Fort Wayne Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after file hosting service Dropbox alerted them about 27 images of child porn that had been allegedly uploaded by Rabbitt in January. The files – both images and videos – showed young naked boys, the affidavit said.

In June, police executed a search warrant at Rabbitt’s place of employment and at his home, and seized a laptop. On it, authorities found 20 images of child porn, the affidavit said.

During an interview with police, Rabbitt reportedly continuously said, “I’m a monster,” “I’m going to be labeled as a monster,” and “I’m a failure,” the affidavit said.

Rabbitt is due in court Wednesday.