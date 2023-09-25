FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Newly-released Allen Superior Court documents reveal a shooting Friday that left the victim paralyzed was fueled by road rage.

Channing Davenport, 31, was charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery in the shooting that started as an argument with another driver.

According to court documents, three witnesses described to police how an SUV, driven by the victim, pulled out in front of Davenport’s van at the intersection of Lima and Production roads around 5 p.m. The victim then walked up to the van and began arguing with Davenport, witnesses said in court documents.

At one point, the victim went back to his car but then returned to the van. That’s when Davenport got out of the van and started arguing with the victim again, according to court documents.

Two witnesses told police they saw Davenport “pistol whip” the victim with a gun, and the gun went off, shooting the victim in the neck. Davenport hit the van with his hand out of frustration, court documents said, and he told one of the witnesses to call 911.

Witnesses told police at the scene they heard Davenport say, “Oh [expletive]. Oh [expletive]. I shot him. I did not mean to shoot him.”

One witness said in court documents Davenport then began to render aid to the victim.

A doctor at the hospital said the victim’s spinal cord was severed because of the gunshot wound, leaving him paralyzed.

Davenport has a court hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.