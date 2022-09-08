Shawn Sallee is charged with shooting a puppy dog after he jumped up on his Ford Expedition.

The owner of the Ford Expedition flew into a rage when his neighbor’s dog jumped up on his car while the dog’s owner apologized saying he was “just a puppy.”

That still didn’t appease Shawn M. Sallee Jr., who became more enraged when “Leo” jumped up on the passenger side. Still in a rage, Sallee ended up shooting the dog in the head before he drove off, court documents said.

Sallee, 31, was charged Thursday with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. Both charges are Level 6 felonies, which normally carry a bond of $2,500. There is a warrant for Sallee’s arrest.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. July 28. The couple had arrived at their home to let out their dogs and found that Sallee was parked in their parking spot. Sallee lived behind their residence, court documents said.

Twice Sallee told the dog’s owners “Get that (expletive) dog off my car…I’m telling you…get that (expletive) dog off my car,” according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne detective Bryce Zolman.

While the dog’s owner tried to “corral” Leo, Sallee grabbed a gun from the passenger side of the Expedition, then put it away when he realized one of the dog’s owners was about to record the incident on her cell phone.

Driving away, Sallee threatened to hit the dog, using another expletive and when Leo ran around the vehicle as the male owner chased him, Sallee “reached over from the driver’s seat and shot Leo in the head, killing the dog,” court documents said. Then Sallee pulled out onto Clinton Street and drove away.

Both the woman and the man said they witnessed Sallee shoot the dog as he leaned over on the passenger side.