FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a span of nearly three years, Janis Sexton of Ossian, Indiana, started four different businesses and had been listed as either the manager or incorporator for each of them.

However, the businesses were reportedly a front for an internet scheme involving wire fraud and money laundering that resulted in victims losing over $3.5 million, according to U.S. District Court documents.

As a result, Sexton faces nine different counts in federal court related to money laundering and wire fraud.

According to court documents, Sexton and “others known and unknown” would “unjustly enrich themselves and each other by conducting financial fraud schemes via the internet.”

Sexton used a tactic called a “business email compromise” scam, according to court documents, which involved victims receiving an email that looked legitimate and being told to start sending money to a different account, and the money would go to accounts operated by Sexton and others.

Once receiving the money, Sexton would then give the stolen money to other conspirators as cryptocurrency, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the victims included investors and employees of the companies that Sexton started.

If convicted, Sexton could face decades in prison, and up to millions of dollars in fines and an order to pay restitution to the victims.