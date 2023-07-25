NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Oregon man faces a felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor in Noble County after reportedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl two times, according to Noble Superior Court documents.

In April 2023, police interviewed the victim, who told police she was at the home of a friend in Kendallville on April 24 and met the suspect, 21-year-old Kayleb Stadelman, a mutual friend of the homeowner.

According to court documents, Stadelman asked the victim if she wanted to drink alcohol and she agreed to do so.

Kayleb Stadelman mugshot

Later that night, the victim said she was upstairs with Stadelman and they engaged in sexual intercourse, according to court documents.

The next day, the victim said Stadelman reportedly came to her house and had sexual intercourse with the victim again.

According to court documents, Stadelman had talked about guns and killing people, which made the victim feel she was in a “forced situation,” but the victim said Stadelman did not “threaten her directly.”

On Friday, July 21, police interviewed Stadelman, who reportedly admitted to police that he had sex with the victim on both occasions and was 21 years old at the time of the incidents.

Stadelman also informed police that the victim told him she was 18 years old during the first encounter.

However, the mutual friend reportedly told Stadelman after the first incident that the victim was “not of age,” according to court documents, and Stadelman reportedly knew the victim’s age before the second incident.

Stadelman now faces a single charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, which is a Level 4 felony.

A pretrial conference is scheduled in court for Oct. 2.