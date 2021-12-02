Court docs: Missing phone accessory led to shooting, man arrested for attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of a woman on November 7 in Fort Wayne

The victim was driving her 2017 Black Chevy Malibu at State Boulevard and Beacon Street Nov. 7 around 11:45 p.m. when she saw her assailant pull up beside her and start shooting at her.

After getting shot multiple times, she drove herself to Parkview Randallia where medics rushed to her aid, court documents said.

The alleged assailant, Gage Workman, 21, was charged Thursday with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the affidavit for probable cause filed Wednesday, the victim said she left an apartment at Blackhawk Apartments around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 7, confirmed by police on her cell phone records. Phone records also indicate the victim was in the area of State and Beacon when she said she was shot, court documents said.

The victim said Workman was at the same apartment when he became angry that his phone cube was missing.

The victim recognized Workman when he pulled his silver car along side her and starting shooting, court documents said.

Two days after the shooting, Workman told homicide detectives Jeff Marsee and Matt Cline that the victim tried to leave the apartment with a handgun and that he was “mad” he couldn’t find his phone cube.

Workman said he got the gun away from the victim and pushed her out of the apartment, closing the door. Workman told police he didn’t know where the victim went once she was kicked out of the apartment.

Tuesday was the first time detectives were able to interview the victim due to her injuries.