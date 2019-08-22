Court docs: Man threw bag of bullets at officer during chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been charged with tossing a bag of bullets at a Fort Wayne Police officer while they were chasing him earlier this week.

Troy N. Topp, 24, of Fort Wayne, faces charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and Battery by Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer, as well as two addition counts of Resisting Law Enforcement.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court this week, around 12:45 a.m. Aug. 18, Fort Wayne Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving an armed individual in the area of Wells and High streets. A caller said a man was trying to steal a motorcycle on Third Street, the affidavit said.

Police arrived and found a man along Third Street beside a Kawasaki motorcycle. He was identified as Topp.

The officer called Topp over to speak with him, and he complied, but when the officer said he needed to pat Topp down, he “began crying and shouting, and eventually was audibly sobbing” while repeating touching his waistline, the affidavit said.

When another officer arrived at the scene, Topp ran off, the affidavit said. While police chased after, Topp reportedly flung an object into the face of an officer, according to the affidavit.

Topp was eventually “taken down” with a Taser. He was taken into custody after a struggle, the affidavit said.

The officer suffered multiple cuts to his forehead, and swelling, the affidavit said. He said it “felt like I got hit with a brick,” according to the affidavit.

The “brick:” a plastic baggie of 9mm bullets, according to the affidavit.

Police also found a small baggie of marijuana, and a hand-rolled marijuana cigarette, the affidavit said. A 9mm handgun was found on a fence nearby later that morning.

During an interview with police, Topp said he was trying to steal the motorcycle but began “spazzing out” when the officer asked to search him, the affidavit said. He said he had the bullets and a gun but denied throwing the baggie of bullets at the officer, according to the affidavit.

Topp has a previous conviction of felony Dealing of Methamphetamine which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.