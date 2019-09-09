Court docs: Man stabbed woman to death during fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been arrested, accused of stabbing a woman to death during a large fight outside his south-side home Saturday night.

Robert D. Littlejohn, 55, faces a charge of Murder related to the stabbing death of 21-year-old Kennedy J. Laramore around 10:40 Saturday night in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Drive.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the area on a report of a battery in progress. Officers arrived to find a woman down in the middle of the street, unconscious and suffering from an apparent stab wound.

She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy found Laramore died of stab wounds and the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

At the scene, police said there had been an altercation between several people before the stabbing, and detectives were interviewing witnesses to try and obtain suspect information.

According to a probable cause affidavit released Monday, police spoke with at least four unidentified witnesses who each detailed a large fight involving Littlejohn, his wife and other women. It’s not clear how the fight started, but witnesses said Littlejohn had a knife “and was swinging it around,” the affidavit said.

At one point, a witness said Littlejohn said to his wife, “Let’s go, don’t make me bust these (expletive),” the affidavit said.

Police obtained a surveillance video from a neighbor’s house that shows “several arguments and loud yelling as well as physical altercations” involving several women and a man believed to be Littlejohn, the affidavit said. In that video, the man believed to be Littlejohn chases the victim and yells, “Hold on b—- hold on here you go” and he strikes her before she falls to the ground, according to the affidavit. The woman is then seen getting up and running before she collapses in the street.

The video then shows Littlejohn and his wife getting into a vehicle in the driveway and leaving the area, according to the affidavit.

Police stopped the vehicle a short time later.

Littlejohn is due in court Thursday, according to court records.