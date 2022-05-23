FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some reason, the Fort Wayne officer ran the plates on a white GMC Sierra pickup truck at the corner of East Main and South Calhoun streets downtown just after midnight Wednesday.

He found that the owner had an active warrant for a domestic battery and that the pick up was supposed to be red, not white.

Joshua F. Wiesemann

But the driver of the vehicle wasn’t the owner. Joshua F. Wiesemann, 31, of the 1100 block of Lake Pointe Cove was.

Wiesemann got pulled over by Fort Wayne officer Mark Bell near Broadway and West Washington Boulevard but it took Wiesemann a block before he brought the truck to a halt at the Cap ‘N Cork parking lot.

Wiesemann was charged Monday with methamphetamine dealing, cocaine dealing, unlawful possession of a syringe with misdemeanor charges for paraphernalia and marijuana possession, possession of a scheduled drug and driving with a suspended license.

He has been incarcerated at the Allen County jail since his arrest in lieu of $150,000 bond.

While officer Bell asked for vehicle registration and proof of insurance, he noticed that Wiesemann and a male passenger “appeared nervous,” court documents said. The other driver was detained for an outstanding warrant. No registration was produced.

During the traffic stop, Bell removed a folding knife Wiesemann had on him. A pair of brass knuckles were also found.

As the traffic stop progressed, Wiesemann got “very nervous” and lowered his hands multiple times during the pat down, court documents said. Bell found a bag of cocaine weighing 5 grams in Wiesemann’s front pocket and a small zip lock bag with six Fentanyl M30 pills. M30 pills often masquerade as Percocet on the street. Fentanyl, the drug with the slogan “one pill can kill,” can be deadly at .2 grams.

Because the Sierra was falsely registered to a red 1992 GMC Sierra pickup truck instead of a white 1995 GMC Sierra truck, the vehicle was towed. Officers found numerous narcotics and narcotic-related items, court documents said.

That included 16.1 grams of methamphetamine, 3.8 grams of a “chunk of off-white substance” that tested for Fentanyl; a small zip lock bag with Suboxone sublingual film in it; two capsules of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, 9.8 grams of marijuana, six syringes and a digital scale normally associated with drug dealing.

During an interview at police headquarters with Detective Sean Pulver, Wiesemann said he lost his job in November and he’s selling methamphetamine, Fentanyl and cocaine to earn money. He claimed ownership of all the narcotics in the pick up truck.

When police contacted the Bureau of Identification, they found Wiesemann had no previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana or paraphernalia possession, court documents said.

Wiesemann is due in court Wednesday.