FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When detectives interviewed the husband of the victim, he showed no emotion.

“What are you guys trying to get out of me?” Har San asked homicide detective Brian Martin, according to court documents. “Just put me away for life?”

San, 23, of an undetermined address, was charged Monday with murder, methamphetamine dealing and cocaine dealing. He is charged with shooting his wife, 24-year-old Ro Ze Ma of Fort Wayne, to death inside their home in the 2100 block of Chartwell Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to information from a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Har San

Ro Ma was shot on her right side and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday said she died of a gunshot wound to her chest and her death was ruled a homicide.

After she died, San, her husband, consented to a search warrant.

A stash of drugs and guns was found in a wooded area behind the couple’s apartment. Surveillance video caught San pitching these items to the rear of the property where detectives found marijuana, meth and a duffel bag. Video also showed someone throw something to the west of the apartment which turned out to be an AR style pistol, according to the probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Darrin Strayer.

Throughout the apartment, crime scene technicians found marijuana, methamphetamine and Percocet or blue M 30 pills, a street pill often laced with Fentanyl. All the drugs located inside and outside the apartment were packaged in such a way to indicate dealing the drug, rather than keeping it for personal use, court documents said.

In a bedroom closet close to Ro Ma’s body, detectives found a photo of San holding an AR style pistol with a mesh shell catcher that appeared identical to the one located outside the apartment, court documents said. That gun was located with one spent shell casing inside, court documents said.

In court documents, San tried to implicate unknown black people saying “he heard” a lady on the scene tell officers she saw black people “or whatever” by the house. The lady supposedly described the shooter as a black man, 5 feet four inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. San said he ran to the front door to look for a shooter, but didn’t see anyone and said he “never” looked or went out the back door of the apartment after his wife was shot.

Police noted there was no forced entry at the back door, but San explained this away by saying they sometimes left the back door unlocked.

Martin told San the surveillance video didn’t show anyone in the backyard prior to his wife getting shot. Then San got angry and said he didn’t know how to explain to his daughter what happened and asked for an attorney.

San initially said he didn’t own any guns, but said his wife bought a 9mm Glock handgun in the past month or two. He claimed he hadn’t shot a gun recently. When Martin asked him when he thought he’d last shot a gun, San’s response was: “I don’t want to answer that.”

A witness came forward to say that prior to Ro Ma getting killed, the couple were fighting in the Burmese language and San was accused of cheating on his wife.

Ro Ma was in her bedroom with her daughter with the door shut when the witnesses heard a gun “rack” and the bedroom door was opened or kicked in. “Har San, stop, stop” a witness said he heard Ro Ma said. Then they heard a loud gunshot fired inside the apartment, court documents said.

Witnesses said San never tried to help his wife after she was shot and he was more preoccupied with getting the guns and drugs out of the apartment. A witness said he saw San exit the back door several times and knew he was getting rid of dope and an AR pistol from the apartment. He saw San holding a Glock 17 handgun in his right hand and pointing it down towards the ground after the shooting. San gave the Glock handgun to another witness and told him to hide the gun outside the apartment.

On the ride from the hospital to the police station, San advised the male witness to tell the truth, but “say you don’t know anything if the police ask questions.” The first time, the witness followed those instructions because he was scared and afraid something would happen to him. The witness also belonged to San’s side of the family and was afraid to talk while his relatives were around him.