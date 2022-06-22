FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A no-contact order was issued to separate two brothers after one brother shot his sibling in the groin last weekend.

Ryan Lee Goodman, 23, who court documents indicate is homeless, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, being a felon carrying a handgun, theft of a firearm, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

Ryan Lee Goodman

Fort Wayne police sent an alert Saturday seeking an unidentified suspect in a shooting that occurred at the Woodview Manor Apartments in the 3500 block of Ferndale Drive at 7:45 a.m. The suspect was described as white, 23, with shaggy hair and wearing a gray shirt.

Police said at the time that the victim, identified later as his brother, was in non-life threatening condition at the time of the shooting.

When police responded to the 9-1-1 call, the victim had already been taken to the hospital and Goodman had fled the scene. The victim and his fiance encountered Goodman around 4 a.m. when they returned to their apartment and he was waiting for them, according to a probable cause written by Detective Ron Partridge II.

The couple let Goodman into the apartment and gave him food and drink. But Goodman kept pulling out a gun and “messing around with it.” It was a black semi-automatic handgun with a gold handle, she said. Detectives later discerned the gun was stolen.

Believing Goodman to be under the influence of “some sort of drug,” the victim’s fiance told her fiancé she was uncomfortable with the situation so the victim told Goodman to leave. But Goodman got angry, wouldn’t leave and demanded a ride, court documents said.

Eventually, Goodman left the apartment and the victim went outside to talk to his brother and she followed. Her fiancé/victim asked Goodman to “come to him,” but Goodman refused and told the victim to come to him.

As the victim walked toward his brother, Goodman pulled the handgun from his waist, pointed it at him and shot him once.

“Really bro?” the victim said to Goodman as he clutched his shorts, calling out to his fiancé to call 9-1-1. Later, the victim described the wound as being near his genitals. He rated his pain at a 23 on a scale of 1-10, court documents said.

Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m., Detective Doug Gillespie with the Street Crimes Unit responded to a follow up investigation at a Shell Gas Station after a caller told police Goodman was there wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, white shirt, black hoodie and blue jeans.

When Gillespie got there, other officers with the unit were there. Goodman was found standing in the parking lot behind the gas station, a handgun sticking out of his waistband. Goodman was ordered to stop, lie on the ground and put his hands out, which he did.

But the story doesn’t end there. The day prior to the shooting, Goodman’s cousin reported a stolen handgun. Goodman had visited him on June 16, asking to borrow a gun “due to some problems he was having with people.” The cousin said no but noticed Friday that his Tisa/SDS Imports 1911 .45 ACP handgun was missing from his closet. The gun was equipped with a magazine containing seven rounds and an additional three more magazines were also missing with eight rounds each, court documents said.

When the handgun was found on Goodman, it triggered additional charges. When he arrived at Allen County Lock-up Sunday, jail staff found a small zip lock baggie containing .75 grams of methamphetamine.

Goodman was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail. He has a court hearing Friday.