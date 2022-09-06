FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three marijuana buys, one set up from the alleged dealer’s residential mailbox, resulted in a man charged with dealing marijuana.

Nathan DeFay, 24, told Fort Wayne Vice & Narcotics officers he sells the drug to seven regular customers and buys about a pound of marijuana each month for $2,000. His profit runs about $500, he said.

Purchases were arranged via text messages, according to a probable cause affidavit and personal service.

Officers conducted surveillance on DeFay’s home and identified him as he drove his gray Audi S4 into the rear driveway of his residence, court documents said. The phone number associated with the text messages came back to “Nate.”

Two out of the three controlled drug purchases made between January and March took place in Fort Wayne, but one was arranged at DeFay’s own mailbox. The buyer put $170 into a mail slot at DeFay’s home after reaching for a plastic baggie in the mail box that contained 27.7 grams of marijuana.

The two other buys were for 55.2 and 56 grams of weed, respectively, and cost $300 and $330.

DeFay was arrested on June 23 as he drove his Audi on South Harrison Street. Court documents say he was released after the police interview because of his “level of cooperation.”

On Aug. 30, DeFay was arrested at his place of work and charged with three counts of marijuana dealing, two Level 6 felonies and one a misdemeanor, court documents say.

Court documents indicate a warrant was issued for his arrest.