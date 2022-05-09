FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When he was pulled over in his 1998 red Dodge Dakota for driving with a suspended license, the officer noticed the driver had stopped for a quick visit at the Coliseum Inn. Then the driver hopped back in his truck and was off.

Timothy E. Cummins

Since the behavior was consistent with drug activity often associated with the location, Officer Treven Brown attempted to read the truck’s license plate but it was obscured by a trailer ball, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The street crimes unit pulled over the driver, Timothy E. Cummins, of Decatur, at the intersection of South Coliseum Boulevard and Schele Avenue around 6 p.m. April 30. Cummins, 54,, wearing a black fanny pack, had an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, the officer determined.

Inside the truck, police found eight plastic bags called “baggies,” with a green design on them. Each one contained methamphetamine and weighed about 1.8 grams. The bag on Cummins contained two other clear baggies with the same green design.

In the course of a vehicle search, Cummins gave away his whole business model.

Cummins said he “routinely purchases quantities of methamphetamine,” dividing the drug into smaller baggies to sell. The day before he was pulled over, he purchased about a half ounce of meth for $130 and divided it up, using a scale to weigh and divide the substance “so that he could sell it for different amounts of money based on weight,” court documents said.

Cummins said he typically sells a quarter of an ounce of meth in less than a day and makes $374. The day he was arrested he delivered 0.2 grams of meth to a client at the Coliseum Inn and charged her $20 for it.

Just before that sale, he sold meth to two other clients beginning his work around 3:30 p.m. He paid his truck driver with 0.8 grams of meth, which the driver had hidden in his shoe. When police checked, they found a small clear baggie with a green design in his shoe, just as Cummins predicted.

“I know it’s not right to sell drugs,” he told the officer, referring to drug sales as his “career.”

Cummins was charged with dealing methamphetamine and is sitting at the Allen County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He also has hold for Adams County, so he’s being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.