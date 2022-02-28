FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man arrested after a standoff with police has been charged, accused of punching his ex-girlfriend.

Kiaundray Rogers

Kiaundray C. Rogers, 39, faces charges of Level 5 felony Domestic Battery, Level 6 felony Domestic Battery with a prior conviction, Level 6 felony Domestic Battery in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor Invasion of Privacy violating a no-contact order.

Police were called around 4 p.m. Saturday after a woman said her ex-boyfriend “just put hands on her and was now chasing her down the street,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers arrived and found her at the intersection of Harvester Street and Edsall Avenue, crying, out of breath and “very afraid,” the affidavit said.

The woman told officers her ex-boyfriend – Rogers – came to her McCormick Avenue home and accused her of having a sexual interaction with two others, which she said was not true, according to the affidavit.

Rogers then punched her in the face, the affidavit said. The woman said she then ran off.

Police noted the woman had some swelling on her face with minor bruising, according to the affidavit. She was not hospitalized for her injuries, the affidavit said.

The woman’s two children – 12 and 9 – were home at the time of the incident, in a bedroom, the affidavit said.

Police found Rogers at his mother’s home but he refused to come out of the home. The incident escalated to a “hostage/barricade call out,” according to the affidavit. He eventually came out and was arrested for the alleged domestic battery, police said.

He was angry, irrational and threatening, and smelled strongly of alcohol, police noted in the affidavit.

Rogers has a prior conviction for domestic battery, in October 2021, with the same victim, police said.

Rogers’ next court hearing is March 3.