FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man is facing five felony charges stemming from a reported altercation where the man battered a pregnant woman and a 9-year-old child, according to court documents.

On Dec. 19, police responded to reports of a domestic battery and were told by the woman upon arrival that 54-year-old Andrew Zemen had put his hands on her and strangled her, according to court documents.

Court documents show the woman also told police that Zemen has showed up to the house, which violated a protective order.

After the woman told Zemen she did not want to be with him anymore, Zemen reportedly took her cell phone, blocked the bedroom doorway and started choking her, according to court documents.

During the reported incident, a 9-year-old child was also present and attempted to leave the house to ask a neighbor for help, but Zemen reportedly let go of the woman, grabbed the child and “forcibly threw him down,” according to court documents.

The child suffered an injury to his right ankle as a result of the incident.

At the time of the incident, the woman was over seven months pregnant with Zemen’s child, and court documents say Zemen was aware she was pregnant during the reported altercation.

Authorities charged Zemen with five felonies regarding the incident: