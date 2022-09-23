NOTE: A previous version of this story named the man charged, but WANE TV has removed his name to protect the identity of the teenager involved. Some details were taken out to protect her identity, as well

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Roanoke man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor is accused of taking advantage of a 14-year-old girl after supplying a group of teens with alcohol and marijuana during a a party, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday formally charged the 40-something-year-old man, who WANE TV is not naming to protect the identity of the teen involved, with two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to court documents, the man held an overnight birthday party at his home on Oct. 16, 2021. There, he supplied a group of teens enough alcohol to get at least one of them, a 14-year-old girl, intoxicated, these documents said.

The man is accused of taking the girl to a bedroom, court documents said.

In an interview with investigators, the man admitted to giving the juveniles liquor and marijuana. He claimed, though, the 14-year-old girl was drunk and that he merely put her to bed.

Investigators, however, tested seminal fluid found on the girl’s clothes she wore the night of the party. According to a DNA analysis, the fluid was “at least one trillion times more likely” to have come from the man than anybody else, court documents said.

A warrant has been issued for the man’s arrest, but it’s not clear whether he has been booked into Allen County Jail.