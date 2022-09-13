FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a Fort Wayne man Friday after allegedly hitting another man multiple times with a hammer and choking him until he “almost passed out.”

Allen County Dispatch received a call from the victim saying the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph Wallace, had attacked him with a hammer.

According to court documents, an officer arrived at the scene to find the victim with blood all over his shirt, a swollen right eye and a large gash on the top of his head that was bleeding.

The victim explained that Wallace initially began to punch the him before beginning to strangle him to a point where the victim told the officer he “almost passed out because of the chokehold,” court documents said.

Eventually, the confrontation led to the victim being struck by Wallace once by the ball end of a ball-peen hammer, according to court documents.

Wallace claimed he punched the victim after he got in Wallace’s face, called him names, intimidated him and spat in his face.

According to court documents, Wallace said there was a struggle for the hammer and that he did hit the victim with the hammer after the victim had tried to choke him.

Wallace was charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, which is a Level 6 felony.