FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The older man told the underage victim that she was his girlfriend and that he’d leave his wife for her.

Then on a Snapchat text, he asked his victim to marry him but told her there’d be no family and friends because of how old he was and that he “could get in a lot of trouble if she said anything,” court documents said.

Richard Boyd

Richard R. Boyd, 42, of the 3700 block of St. Joe Center Road, was charged Wednesday with sexual misconduct with a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minor. Boyd was released from the Allen County Jail on $20,000 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday, an Allen County Jail spokesman said.

Indiana law defines sexual misconduct with a minor when “a person at least 18 years of age who, with a child at least 14 years of age but less than 16 years of age, performs or submits to sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct, commit ting sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.”

The alleged offenses took place between June and December of last year, according to a probable cause affidavit penned by Office Todd Garman. In late December, the victim said during a forensic interview that she’d known Boyd for the last five to six months and two months prior to the interview, she’d been with Boyd in his car. While they were in Boyd’s car, he put his hand on her thigh and asked her if it was OK to do this.

Later that night, the two were being “flirty” with one another and during these conversations, Boyd told her that he’d leave his wife for her and called her his girlfriend.

It progressed to more texting and one night during Facetime on Facebook, Boyd asked her if she wanted to see him showering. He put down his phone and took a shower in the nude and then performed a sex act on himself and said “this could be you,” court documents said.

In early December, the two went to Walgreens and while they were inside the store, Boyd touched her rear end and held her hand and another time put her hand on his thigh and asked her to rub it, but she said no.

That was just before he asked the victim to marry him, but he would exclude family and friends rom the wedding.

The activities had a witness who said she’d been living with the victim and stayed in the victim[‘s bedroom. She witnessed the shower episode and saw Boyd naked. She also witnessed Boyd giving the victim hugs, describing these hugs as “really long,” and that Boyd would have his hand on the girl’s butt when he hugged her.

Another time, she witnessed similar incidents between Boyd and the victim, court documents said.

It’s not clear who reported the offenses to authorities.