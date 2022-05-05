FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The accused marijuana dealer had 115 grams of weed on him in several plastic bags and three unopened packages of Monster Medibles THC gummies,each bag containing 10 “edibles.”

He also had one opened package of Tropic Twist cannabis gummies, with eight out of the 10 gummies already gone, court documents said.

Jason Trudel, 40, noted as homeless in court documents, is scheduled to appear in court today (Thursday.)

Trudel, 40, explained to Officer Randy Miller with the Fort Wayne Police Department street crimes unit that he was unemployed and homeless. He told the officer he made his money purchasing marijuana from dispensaries in Michigan where marijuana and THC edibles are legally sold.

Miller, driving an unmarked police vehicle, caught up with Trudel at North Harrison and East Fourth streets around 10 p.m. April 27. Trudel was pulled over as he was approaching Archer Avenue and Short Street on the city’s north side after Miller ran his license plate and found that Trudel had two active warrants for his arrest out of Adams and Wells County. Trudel was also driving his silver 2009 Pontiac G6 on a suspended license, court documents said.

At the traffic stop, Trudel had more than $5,000 cash on him and inside a Nike backpack, were plastic bags of marijuana, a stack of plastic bags, a digital scale and another container with weed and THC gummies.

Trudel told Miller he trades marijuana for a place to stay, food and money for gas. He buys his drugs in Michigan because it’s cheaper there, court documents said.

Confiscation of marijuana and THC edibles has increased over the years. In 2019, Fort Wayne police confiscated about 64 pounds of marijuana and 428 edibles. Last year, the police took nearly 122 pounds of marijuana off the street and 8,717 edibles ,according to data from the FWPD annual report.

Trudel was being held at the Allen County Jail on $2,500 bail. However, he was on a hold for Wells and Adams counties, a jail spokesman said. The hold for Adams County involves an invasion of privacy charge from Novvember 2017. The Wells County hold dates to October, 2019 for driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.