GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A love triangle likely led to one man firing a gun at another man in a drive-by shooting attempt in downtown Garett this weekend, according to newly released DeKalb Superior Court documents.

Garrett Police arrested Quanah J. Plowman shortly after the shooting, which damaged two pickup trucks parked in the 100 block of East King Street – near the intersection with North Randolph Street – shortly before 2 a.m. this past Saturday morning, court documents said.

Plowman is now facing felony counts of attempted murder and pointing a loaded firearm as well as two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.

The man he’s accused of targeting told investigators in court documents he recognized Plowman because he and Plowman were intimately involved with the same woman.

The man told investigators in court documents that Plowman drove by him once and pointed a gun at him. Then, Plowman is accused of driving by him a second time, according to court documents.

That’s when Plowman is accused of firing off at least four shots, court documents said. All of the rounds hit two pickup trucks the man Plowman is accused of trying to kill was standing next to, according to police.

Police found Plowman’s vehicle about a block away from where he lives and arrested him roughly 45 minutes after the shooting.

The woman Plowman had been involved with also told investigators she contacted him after the shooting and told her he was going to turn himself in, court documents said.

He is being held at DeKalb County Jail.