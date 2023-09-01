LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and masturbating has been arrested following a series of incidents between July and August.

Keelan Malone, 19, faces a number of felony charges including residential entry, burglary, stalking, public indecency, voyeurism and an attempt to commit battery by bodily waste on a public safety officer.

The charges stem from a stalking complaint originally filed on July 7 by a woman residing in Lafayette, who reported to police that she found a “strange male” inside her home. The woman told officers the man, later identified as Malone, had gained access to her home through an unlocked back door.

According to court documents, the woman reported hearing a loud noise in another part of the residence. When she went to see what caused the noise, she found Malone allegedly masturbating in another room of the house.

The male, who was unknown at the time, immediately fled. The woman provided police with a description of the male and his clothing but he was not immediately found.

The court documents go on to reveal the same woman contacted police again on Aug. 15 after she observed the same unknown male in her backyard around 9:30 that night.

The woman shared surveillance footage outside her home with officers which documented the male attempting to gain entry to the home. The door was locked this time and the man ran away before police arrived.

Before walking to the back door and trying to open it, the man could also be seen looking through a window before sneaking towards the detached garage located behind the home. There, the man entered the garage through a side door and stayed inside for several minutes.

The man was not located again after the woman’s second call to police.

Police received a call from a different woman the following week on Aug. 15 reporting similar behavior about an unknown male who had been in her backyard and allegedly masturbating while looking inside the home.

The unknown male again fled on foot before police could arrive. Police matched this man’s description and clothing to the other disturbance reports they had received.

The first woman called the police another time on Aug. 22 after the same unknown male had been seen in her backyard again. The woman reported this as the same man in all three prior incidents.

During this call, she also reported several items being stolen, including silverware and a paring knife.

Police eventually identified the male as Keelan Malone. Officers detained Malone at his home on Aug. 23, which ended with Malone facing an additional charge.

As officers attempted to detain him, Malone refused to comply, resisting the officers and kicking one in the chest. After a brief struggle, Malone was detained and taken in for questioning.

According to court documents, Malone later admitted to trespassing on both women’s properties and admitted to all of the incidents. Malone explained to officers that he saw the first woman in July and found her attractive.

The state requested Malone’s bond be set in the amount of $250,000 surety and $25,000 cash.