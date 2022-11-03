HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A simple deal.

One man headed to jail on a warrant for his arrest wanted some fentanyl to deal to other inmates on the inside. The other man just happened to have a gram of the drug and wanted a Nintendo Switch gaming system in return.

The transaction happened Oct. 21, hours before 22-year-old Michael Kelly, Jr. was booked into the Huntington County Jail on a previous drug dealing warrant.

The man accused of selling Kelly the fentanyl warned him, though, that “something bad is going to happen” due to inmates in the jail having lower tolerance than they expect after being locked up for a period of time.

A day later, three inmates inside the jail suffered suspected fentanyl overdoses and one of them died.

That’s according to newly released Huntington Superior Court detailing felony drug dealing charges against Kelly and three others, each of whom could be facing upwards of 20 to 40 or more years in prison.

Michael Kelly

Jacob Lee Landon Johnson

Nicholas Ryan Shepperd

Duane Barnes

Kelly is accused of smuggling fentanyl he bought from 41-year-old Duane E. Barnes, Jr. into the jail via his anus, court documents said.

Kelly is also accused of divvying up the fentanyl and trafficking portions of it to other inmates, two of whom are identified as Trent Burnworth and Richard Wirt, according to court documents.

At one point, Kelly is accused of selling some of the fentanyl 40-year-old Jacob Lee Landon Johnson and 36-year-old Nicholas Ryan Shepperd.

Somewhere in the mix of drug exchanges, 42-year-old Nicholas Parks got his hands on some of the fentanyl going between inmates.

On Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the jail when Parks was found unresponsive in his cell. At the same time, medics found Burnworth and Wirt unresponsive in their respective cells, court documents said.

All three showed signs of a drug overdose, and medics administered Narcan to the men.

Parks was later pronounced dead. Burnworth and Wirt were revived, court documents said.

After interviews with Kelly, Shepperd and Johnson, investigators zeroed in on Barnes as a source for the Fentanyl. Police served a search warrant at Barnes’s home on Oct. 27, court documents said, finding various baggies of drugs, drug paraphernalia, a private stash of Narcan and nearly $4,200 in cash.

Barnes cooperated with police and admitted to selling the Fentanyl to Kelly in exchange for a video gaming system, according to court documents. He also is accused of confessing to an “extensive history of dealing narcotics in Huntington,” court documents said.

During an interview with detectives, Barnes said in court documents a friend told him of the inmates overdosing in the jail.

“I knew right away,” Barnes is quoted as saying in court documents. “And I didn’t know what I was going to do about it. Because I knew I was involved.”

At first, he planned to lie, he told detectives. Ultimately, Barnes said in court documents, he decided to be honest.

Kelly, Barnes, Shepperd and Johnson are now all charged in Parks’ death and are being held in Huntington County Jail.

Their charges are as follows: