INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot.

Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Bowie was attending the funeral of a homicide victim on Sept. 4, 2021, when officers spotted Bowie — a known fugitive with an outstanding warrant — and noted that he was “noticeably armed.”

Bowie wasn’t the only armed attendant at the funeral, however. According to police multiple individuals attending the funeral were armed due to various threats of violence and retaliation reportedly being made by family members and associates of the deceased.

Court documents reveal that officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bowie after spotting him driving away from the funeral. Bowie fled from police, however, leading police on a pursuit that exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Bowie reportedly fled from officers on foot, swinging his rifle recklessly around as he ran. Bowie ended up discarding the rifle, according to the documents, which police reported to be a “converted fully automatic AR-15 style rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.”

Court records indicate that officer terminated the pursuit due to the excess speeds but within minutes of searching the area of the chase located Bowie’s vehicle crashed on I-465 northbound near the I-65 on-ramp.

Documents state that Bowie ended up being caught by police after he dropped to the ground while running due to injuries he’d received in the crash. Bowie had three prior felony convictions for armed robbery and was previously convicted of dangerous firearm possession.

Court documents reveal that Bowie was also on probation at the time of his arrest in September 2021.