*Warning: some readers may find the details of the following story to be disturbing.*

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Cayuga man is facing felony charges following his arrest in Vermillion County for animal cruelty.

Norman Lee Craft, 67, of Cayuga appeared in Vermillion County Circuit Court Wednesday for an initial hearing following his arrest Sunday, June 18.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the incident began when a woman who lives in the same home as Craft called police to report he had hanged one of his pet dogs in the garage of his 7th Street residence as punishment for leaving the property. The woman also reported she had become scared of Craft due to his increasingly erratic behavior.

When a deputy approached the home, he noted the garage door was open and a deceased dog was in full view hanging from its leash.

When confronted about the incident, Craft was reportedly combative, yelling at law enforcement at his kitchen table about a recent written warning he’d left under his windshield regarding his dogs running loose.

“Norman, while yelling at Marshal Lewis, asked if he was carrying a gun. Marshal Lewis, while trying to calm Norman down stated that he always carries a gun. Norman stated ‘Good, now you can shoot these other two dogs.” Probable Cause Affidavit filed in Vermillion County Court

Craft reportedly compared his dogs to being like his children before he told police he had hanged his dog in the garage because it kept getting out of his fence. Craft told police that should they touch him “there would be trouble”, and declared they were trespassing.

The arresting deputy noted that Craft’s demeanor became aggressive and noncompliant. When the deputy attempted to handcuff Craft and place him under arrest, Craft slipped free and ran to the side of the room. Craft also told the deputy he couldn’t use his stun gun due to Craft having a heart condition.

The deputy said Craft then came at him aggressively and grabbed an item from the table to either hit or throw at the deputy; that was when the deputy says he deployed his stun gun, striking Craft in the upper abdomen and chest. Craft then continued to tussle with the deputy and refused to be handcuffed. The deputy hit Craft with a second 5-second jolt of electricity, during which Craft continued to fight and attempted to pull the stun gun probes from his chest.

Craft was finally handcuffed after the deputy used “thumb lock” on his right hand to force it behind Craft’s back.

Craft reportedly refused medical attention after EMS arrived on scene.

Craft was then taken to the Vermillion County Jail. The two living dogs were signed over to the Parke/Vermillion Animal Shelter.

Court records indicate that Craft faces the following charges;

Torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal A level 6 felony

Attempted battery against a public safety official A level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement A class A misdemeanor

Cruelty to an animal – first offense A class A misdemeanor



Court records show that during his initial hearing, a public defender was assigned to represent Craft in the case. A pretrial conference is scheduled for August 22 at 1:30 p.m. with the jury trial tentatively scheduled at 9 a.m. on September 20.