Court docs: Husband says ‘I hope she dies’ after shooting wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Joyce Carwile called 9-1-1 and said her husband had wished her dead.

By 9:30 a.m. the next morning, she was.

David Carwile

Now, David N. Carwile, 56, faces a charge of Murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called to the couple’s home Friday morning on a report of a shooting. According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman called 9-1-1 and said she heard screams of “Help! Help!” and saw her neighbor, Joyce Carwile, down in her front yard.

“My husband shot me!” she yelled, the affidavit said.

Related Content Husband fatally shoots wife during altercation: police

Medics took Joyce Carwile to a local hospital in critical condition but she died a short time after arriving. On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Just after the shooting, police stopped a Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Wayne Trace and Paulding Road and took David Carwile into custody. He gave police a piece of paper with written directions and health conditions for his special needs daughter.

As he sat in a squad car, David Carwile said “Good, I hope she dies,” the affidavit said. In an interview room at police headquarters, he was heard saying, “Awe you (expletive expletive), you had to be an (expletive expletive).”

It remains unclear why the shooting happened, though.

In the affidavit, police detailed a call made around 10:15 p.m. Thursday about a domestic dispute at the Carwile home. On the call, Joyce Carwile said she’d been arguing with her husband over text messages that David Carwile sent to his sister in which he called his wife a “good for nothing evil (expletive),” according to the affidavit.

As Joyce Carwile was speaking with the emergency dispatcher, she said David Carwile looked at her and said, “I wish you were dead,” the affidavit said. She said officers did not need to come to the home, the affidavit said.

Joyce Carwile told the dispatcher that David Carwile owned a gun but he did not know where it was.

In the Carwile home after the shooting, police found a .22 caliber handgun, the affidavit said.