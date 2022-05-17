DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – He woke up to his dog barking.

Then, there were people in his living room.

Three people. A man and woman he had seen before. Another woman he didn’t immediately recognize.

He later told detectives they were a group which had come to his home and pressured him for money the day before. They demanded he write a $500 check with no name on it. They stole other things from his house, too. Now they were there again.

Stealing things from him.

Again.

Two of them held a gun to his head.

So when he saw his chance, he grabbed a shotgun next to his couch.

And he shot them.

That’s according to DeKalb Superior Court documents that detail the unfolding of an apparent home invasion that left two people dead inside a home on State Road 8 near the Walmart Distribution Center on Auburn’s far west side this past Sunday.

Two others are facing charges of felony murder and burglary.

The owner of the home is not facing any charges in the killings of 22-year-old Dylan S. Morefield and 36-year-old Rameica Moore.

DeKalb County Prosecutors have charged 42-year-olds Shaun T. Kruse and Tabitha L. Johnson with two counts of felony murder and a count of felony burglary.

They are charged with felony murder because they are accused of taking part in a crime in which two others were killed.

A home at 1650 S.R. 8 where two suspected burglars were fatally shot Sunday, May 15, 2022, is shown.

In an interview with detectives, the homeowner told police that Moore, Morefield, Johnson and Kruse came to his home on Saturday demanding money. The homeowner, who is not identified in court documents, said they were aggressive.

He also said Johnson had been messaging him about needing $3,000 because some “bad people” had stolen it from her.

Johnson had been staying with the homeowner occasionally for the past 10 days, according to court documents.

He had $65 in his wallet, which he gave them. But they wanted more.

They wanted him to go to the bank and get more money.

He told them his bank was closed on Saturdays, according to court documents.

That got them to leave.

Early Sunday morning, they were rummaging through his house. Police later found signs of forced entry into the home. The group smashed his landline phone. They took his cell phone before he could call for help. At some point both Morefield and Moore took turns putting a gun to his head, the homeowner told detectives.

Shaun T. Kruse

After he was able to get away and get his shotgun, he encountered Morefield in his kitchen, he told detectives in court documents.

It was still dark in the house.

He fired twice.

Then he shot Moore, he said.

After that, he escorted Johnson out of the home at gunpoint, court documents said.

When detectives spoke with Kruse, he told them he had driven the other three to the home on Saturday and that Morefield and Moore had a confrontation with the home owner. Kruse described Morefield as “the aggressor” during the confrontation.

After they left, the group got together and spoke about going back to the home to get more money. They also planned to take the homeowner’s cars, court documents said.

On Sunday, the four of them returned to the home, Kruse told detectives in court documents.

Tabitha L. Johnson

He said in those documents that Morefield talked about being “gangster” over and over. Kruse did not enter the home on Sunday, but stayed outside in the driver’s seat of the car the group took to the home. He then backed the car into the home’s property.

For not going into the home, the others called Kruse a derogatory term referring to female genitalia, he said in court documents.

Morefield, Moore and Johnson then entered the home and started bringing items out. They also went into a barn on the property and began taking other items.

Shortly thereafter, the homeowner brought Johnson out at gunpoint.

He told Kruse to call 911.

Kruse obeyed.

The homeowner held them at gunpoint until the police arrived.

In an interview with detectives, Johnson said she was there to get her own items from the home.

Both Johnson and Kruse are being held in DeKalb County Jail without bond.