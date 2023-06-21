ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Members of a gang beat up a middle schooler at an Allen County bus stop and stole his money while pointing a gun at him and livestreaming the armed robbery on Instagram, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 17-year-old Sa Min and 18-year-old Pyo Maung with armed robbery and an enhancement for committing the crime for the furtherment or under the direction of a gang.

On February 28, Fort Wayne Police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 5:30 p.m. The victim of the robbery told police he was at a bus stop on the way home from middle school when Sa and Pyo, along with a third person, pulled up in a Toyota Camry.

Pyo Maung

Sa and the person with him and Pyo got out of the car and started beating the victim, according to court documents, and Pyo stayed in the driver’s seat pointing a gun at the victim. All three are known to be part of the gang “FLS” that is prevalent in the Burmese community, police said.

The person with Sa and Pyo accused of participating in the beating and robbery has not been charged as an adult in the case.

The victim told police he recognized the firearm- a Glock model 19X- from social media posts by Pyo. There was also a video of the robbery posted on Instagram, which shows the suspects beating the victim and repeatedly ordering him to say “AMOB-K”, according to court documents.

“AMOB”, which stands for “Asian Money Over [expletive]” is a rival gang of “FLS” that is also predominantly Burmese, police said, and the victim told police he has family members who are self-proclaimed members of “AMOB”. “AMOB-K” is another way of saying “AMOB Killer”, police said in the documents.

After stealing $80 from the victim, documents said the suspects fled the scene in the car before police arrived.

Sa and Pyo were each charged with two counts of robbery, a Level 3 Felony. Both have been arrested.