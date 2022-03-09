FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One officer suffered injuries during a foot chase that led to a big fentanyl bust Monday in Fort Wayne.

Keondre L. Bradley, 26, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested Monday evening after the Allen County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull him over as he entered the city at Lafayette Street and Paulding Road, driving a 2008 Dodge Charger with Kentucky license plates.

Keondre Bradley

A later search of the vehicle turned up 2.47 pounds or 1,121 grams of M30s, small blue pills containing Fentanyl. According to Capt. Kevin Hunter with the Vice & Narcotics Unit of the Fort Wayne Police Department, that amount represents more than 560,000 possible fatal doses of a drug that takes 2 milligrams of Fentanyl to kill or cause a drug overdose.

Bradley disregarded a traffic control signal on Lafayette and then took off south bound on Lafayette from South Anthony Boulevard to evade police, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Detective Darren Compton. Bradley ran his car over stop sticks deployed on U.S. 27 south, just north of Maples Road and then spun out at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Bostick Road. At that point, Bradley got out of his car, running away through some woods off Bostick.

Two detectives chased him on foot for several minutes and then Compton deployed his taser to Bradley’s left shoulder area to get him to stop resisting arrest, court documents said. Once the taser was deployed, officers were able to handcuff him. Bradley had more than $1,800 in his pants pocket.

The drugs were located in a gray lunch bag in the trunk. Officers found a large number of small blue pills in 10 different sandwich bags, eight of them heat-sealed together. The other two bags had loose pills along with several unused plastic sandwich bags, court documents said.

Officer Evan Gregory was treated and released from a local hospital after sustaining injuries during the foot pursuit.

Bradley was also treated and released from a local hospital after he complained of pain, court documents said.

Bradley is scheduled to appear in court Friday. He was released from the Allen County Jail on a $52,500 bond.