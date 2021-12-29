Court docs: Failed threesome set off deadly triple shooting at Lima Road home; suspect charged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged in the Dec. 23 shooting death on Lima Road.

Henry C. Myers Jr., 38, was charged Wednesday with murder, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. Myers was also charged with using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results, potentially adding 20 years on to a conviction.

It’s unclear where Myers is. A spokesman for the Allen County Jail said Myers had not been booked into the jail at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police investigate a shooting at a home in the 8700 block of Lima Road on Dec. 23, 2021.

Alexia D. Quinn, 33, died at a local hospital, according to a probable cause written by homicide detective Scott Tegtmeyer. She died from multiple gunshot wounds, but no projectiles or bullet fragments were found in her body, court documents said.

Police found Alexia Quinn in the master bedroom where she told police Myers shot her. “Are my kids okay,” she asked just before being transported to the hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police were called to the home in the 8700 block of Lima Road around 10:30 where a children’s sleepover was taking place and found three victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man who was shot, Alexia’s husband, suffered gunshot wounds to his hand and wrist and was in stable condition. During his hospital interview with police, he said he was still in shock.

Myers was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He went into surgery and wound up in the intensive care unit.

According to the affidavit, surveillance cameras on the Lima Road property caught three people standing outside the back door when Myers’ white SUV turned west on to Broadmoor Avenue from southbound Lima Road. The three people hurriedly went into the house and Myers and a witness entered the home.

About three minutes later, Myers and the witness exited the Quinn home and ran to the garage where Myers collapsed and fell to the ground, firing at least one shot. The muzzle shot is visible on camera, court documents said.

The night’s violence began when Myers confronted a woman at his home over a failed three-way sexual encounter that Myers had attempted to set up with her and one of her co-workers, court documents said. The witness said Myers became angry and pulled out a gun in the bedroom and threatened her with it when he found out she had the sexual encounter without him.

Myers fired off a round in the family room and then removed the shell casing. Later it was nowhere to be found. Myers started to choke her and held a pillow over her chest, placing the gun against the pillow and pointing at her, the affidavit said.

Henry Myers Jr.

Myers then moved the pillow to her face and held the gun, pressing it up against the pillow so she could feel it, court documents said.

Myers then became agitated about their son. The two got into a white SUV, talking all the while about killing her and their two children and then himself, court documents said. When they got to the Quinn home he ordered one person to come out and go with him and became even more upset when he found out his daughter was there.

At the Quinn home, Myers pointed his gun at Alexia who was also armed. Alexia demanded that they both put down their guns. The woman with Myers said she heard gunshots and fled, but outside, attempted to retrieve the gun when Myers collapsed by the garage, according to the affidavit.

Another witness said he got a call from his sister inside the home asking him to pick her up. He heard his parents were fighting and that his father, Myers, had a gun. He went inside the home and saw Myers waving the gun. He retrieved his sister from the home and they received a group text later from Myers stating that “you can run but you can’t hide.” Inside the home, he said he was afraid Myers was going to kill everyone inside the home.

The girl, who took her brother’s knife and attempted to flee by cutting the window screen, said when her father, Myers, came into her bedroom, she ran out the front door to a car around the corner. She went back inside to her bedroom and then heard several shots and stayed in hiding until the police arrived, court documents said.

Alexia’s husband said Myers got to the home and demanded to have his children who were at the home. Alexia’s husband said Myers pulled out a gun and pointed it at Alexia so, fearing for his wife’s safety, he pulled out his .45 caliber CZ pistol loaded with Civil Defense rounds and shot Myers. The husband said he couldn’t remember how many times he fired.

Crime scene technicians found a Taurus G2c 40 caliber gun next to Myers in the back yard, the affidavit said.