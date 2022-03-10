A man who admitted to being hooked on heroin and fentanyl has been charged with beating and robbing his grandmother for drug money.

Ryan Hawkins, 37, listed in court documents as homeless, was charged Thursday with robbery resulting in bodily injury and misdemeanor domestic battery.

The victim was his 86-year-old grandmother, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Department detective Andrew Noll.

Ryan Hawkins

The incident for which Hawkins is charged occurred March 4 around 9 a.m. when Hawkins approached his grandmother and told her he needed her Flagstar bank card, making her believe he was going to deposit $200 he owed her.

Then she looked at her account to find that $200 had been moved from her savings to her checking account and then withdrawn. Hawkins asked for her bankcard again and she told him, “no. I can’t do it.”

Hawkins allegedly replied: “Oh yes you can. You have the money and I have to get it.” When she refused again to his demands for $160, Hawkins grabbed her by the collar and shook her, saying “If you don’t give it to me, I’ll just take it.”

During this attack, Hawkins pulled her hair and grabbed her legs, trying to yank her out of a chair. Then he grabbed her by the chin. She feared for her safety and started to scream loudly, court documents said.

Hawkins, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, ripped off his grandmother’s fanny pack and stole the Flagstar bank card and her car keys, the affidavit said. He took out $160 from her account electronically and threatened her with harm if she shut off the card while he was gone.

When he was gone, Hawkins called Flagstar bank and put a hold on the card. Then she called the police, court documents said.

When Hawkins returned to her home where he was living, he told police he was a drug addict and used heroin and Fentanyl on a daily basis. His habit was costing him between $100 and $150 a day, Hawkins said.

Hawkins admitted to asking his grandmother for money and said he “begged her” for money, the affidavit said. He also admitted to grabbing her around the collar, grabbing her pants legs, but denied pulling her hair or grabbing her face. Hawkins denied taking her car keys and bank card, stating that he only begged her for money.

When the detective asked why his grandmother would lie about the hair pulling and face grabbing, Hawkins said “I don’t know.”

He said he wanted help for his drug habit, but he didn’t want to go to prison, the affidavit said.