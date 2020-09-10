Court docs: Driver tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl when he struck and killed woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A driver has been charged with reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in connection with a crash that killed a Fort Wayne woman late last year.

The crash took place on December 5 near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie. When emergency crews arrived on the scene they found a woman lying in the street and the Pontiac Aztek that had struck her. The woman, identified as Leah Marie Weber, was pronounced dead a short time later. It’s believed she was attempting to cross Anthony Boulevard at the time of the crash.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the driver of the Aztek, Larry D. Henry Jr., refused to be tested for drugs and alcohol and police obtained a warrant that evening to draw blood. In January the results came back and showed Henry had cocaine, fentanyl and two other drugs in his system.

An analysis of the Aztek’s data recorder showed Henry was traveling at 52 miles an hour one second before he struck Weber. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 35 mph.

Henry will make his initial court appearance on Friday. He’s also charged with being a habitual offender.