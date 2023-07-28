FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An alleged assault at a cookout led to a woman, her father, brother and another man being named as suspects in the shooting of the woman’s boyfriend, according to newly-released Allen Superior Court documents.

40-year-old Dennis Dwayne Starr was driving to work Tuesday in Fort Wayne when he was shot and killed just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive.

Starr’s girlfriend, Lexus Evans, is one of four suspects accused of following him in a car the morning he was shot. Samuel Evans III, Lexus’ father; Samuel Evans IV, Lexus’ brother; and Jesse Shears are also suspects.

According to court documents, Lexus told officers she and Dennis were dating and went to a cookout at a friend’s house Saturday in Decatur. At the cookout, there was an altercation between the couple, causing Starr to leave her there with her 4-year-old son. Lexus then told police she was jumped by Starr’s friends, and it wasn’t until he returned and told them it was enough that they stopped assaulting her.

Lexus said she then left the cookout with her son and Starr, who was not allowed back inside the couple’s home when they arrived. She told police she wasn’t sure where he went after that and they had not spoken since then.

A witness spoke with investigators and said Starr ended up staying the night with them Monday night after he had been kicked out of his home with Lexus that weekend. Starr had a black eye and said Lexus “blindsided” him, the witness told police.

Lexus told officers that, before the shooting, her dad picked her up from her house along with her child and someone identified in court documents as “Witness 2”. They left “when it was dark,” but she wasn’t sure of the time. Lexus said she was asleep in the backseat and doesn’t remember anything else.

Surveillance video shows the two suspect vehicles- a Mercedes SUV and Jeep Renegade- driving in tandem early Tuesday morning.

During a search warrant of the area where both Shears and Samuel Evans IV were arrested, investigators found a 5.7mm shell casing. It’s a rare ammunition, police noted, and the only one used in the homicide.

An autopsy determined Starr died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.