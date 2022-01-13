Officer warned Lemonwood Court man multiple times before shooting

Thomas May

When officers got to the home on Lemonwood Court, they found Thomas May holding two women hostage in a rear bedroom.

Body cam footage captures May on Friday around 7:40 p.m. looking at the officers and then directly at Officer Alyssa Barnhorst.

“F— you,” May tells her as he pulls his handgun from his waist and points it at her, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Brian Martin.

May was charged Thursday with intimidation, four counts of pointing a firearm at another person, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and neglect of a dependent.

May, 36, of the 1200 block of Third Street was intoxicated, suicidal and threatening family members when officers rushed to home in the Springwood neighborhood across the street from Northrop High School. Barnhorst repeatedly told May to drop the gun as she and Officer William Turriff retreated back toward the living room, court documents said.

Body cam footage shows Thomas leave the bedroom despite physical struggling with one of the victims in the hallway and raise the gun to point at the victim.

Barnhorst continued to give loud verbal commands to May, telling him to drop the gun and telling the woman to get out of the way.

May ignored Barnhorst’s commands and advanced toward Barnhorst and Turriff as they backed out of the front door. Barnhorst fired one round as she backed out, striking May in the groin.

May fell to the floor and the two officers grabbed the gun May had been pointing at them and his family members. The gun was a .45 caliber Rock Island Armory model 1911 with one round chambered in the weapon and the hammer back, ready to fire, court documents said.

Homicide detective Ben MacDonald interviewed the two victims at the Fort Wayne Police Department. One victim said “he should have just dropped the gun” while the other one said she was trying to wrestle gun from him.

May told one of the victims he was going to shoot himself and had pulled out the gun as one of the victims said she told him not to kill himself. Another victim hiding in the garage called the police.

They saw the police cars arriving and told MacDonald that “May had pointed the gun toward the officer, for real,” court documents said.

May apparently didn’t use a magazine for his gun, but “just pulled the slide back on the gun and put the bullets in that way,” according to one of the victims. Police found a report where May was involved in a similar situation pointing a gun at one of the victims abouat a year ago, court documents said.

Medical records indicated that May had a blood alcohol contact of .30% when .08 is considered the legal limit to operate a vehicle. He also had oxycodone in his body.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and no court hearing has been scheduled, according to court documents.