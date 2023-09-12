FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 32-year-old man faces multiple felony charges for child neglect and unlawful possession of a handgun after a 2-year-old child accidentally shot the man in the back, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

On Sept. 9, police responded to reports of a shooting and found 32-year-old Justin Wiley suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper back.

Wiley reportedly told police he had put a gun on a bed beside him when the child tried to grab the gun, leading to the fired shot, according to court documents.

The child suffered injuries in the shooting, including a swollen and blistered finger, according to court documents, but medical personnel did not take the child to a hospital.

Authorities took Wiley to a hospital and determined he did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

According to court records, Wiley is the defendant in an active ex parte order involving a woman inside the home at the time of the shooting and is also a convicted felon regarding a 2019 charge for unlawful possession of a syringe.

Wiley has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a handgun, which are each Level 5 felonies.

He has a hearing in court scheduled for Thursday.