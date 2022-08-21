FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women are facing neglect charges after getting drunk and leaving their young kids home alone for nearly 12 hours while they went to a party, according to Allen County Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police began investigating in the spring, after the suspects’ neighbor reported on May 1 that a 7-year-old boy was crawling outside on the road. The caller said they didn’t see an adult around and there was another small child crying in the suspects’ house, court documents said.

When police got to the house, they reported seeing the 7-year-old sitting in the driveway. The officer noted the boy had limited use of his legs and was moving around using his arms. It was later confirmed in the court documents that he has cerebral palsy.

The boy told police his mother, 24-year-old Joey Nicole Stanford, left the night before- on April 30- and told him she would be right back. He woke up in the morning and his mom was still gone.

Officers went in the house and saw another child sitting on the living room floor, crying, according to court documents. The child was unrelated to the 7-year-old, and police confirmed his mom to be a second woman, Deanna Christine Brown.

The investigation found Brown and Stanford were roommates.

Court documents said two sandwich bags with marijuana were “in plain view” on the kitchen table, along with Stanford’s driver’s license.

Police weren’t initially able to get in contact with Stanford, but she came back to the house around 12:30 p.m. By that time, the Department of Child Services was also there, court documents noted.

In a May 4 interview with investigators, Stanford said she had put her son to bed on April 30 and she had been drinking with Brown in their home.

According to court documents, Stanford said a friend then picked her up for the gathering, leaving both children in Brown’s care. Stanford alleged Brown had told her a babysitter was on the way. At the gathering, Brown arrived soon after Stanford, who told officers she was took drunk at the time to remember how soon Brown got there.

In the interview, Stanford told police she blacked out at a friend’s house and woke up at 11 a.m. the next day, adding Brown was not there with her at the time. They got in touch around 2:30 p.m., and Stanford alleged Brown’s sister was supposed to be babysitting.

According to court documents, police contacted Brown’s sister, Dominique, who told police she lives in Texas and had not been in Fort Wayne that weekend babysitting.

Brown came in for an interview with police on May 5 and said she wanted to tell the truth about the situation, admitting the children had been home alone after all. According to court documents, she told police there was never a babysitter at the house and she and Stanford had lied about that to police and DCS.

Brown told police that she had been drinking at home with Stanford and a friend when she drunkenly agreed to Stanford’s suggestion to leave the kids home while they went out, around 1 a.m. on May 1, court documents said.

Brown told investigators “everyone involved knew” the kids were at home alone while the adults were out.

Charges were filed Friday against Brown and Stanford for neglect of dependents that put the children in a dangerous situation. Both women have warrants out for their arrests, according to court documents.