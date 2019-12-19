Court doc: Woman stole cart full of items, pepper sprayed workers who intervened

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbia City woman who police said stole nearly $500 in merchandise from a Fort Wayne store then pepper sprayed two employees who tried to stop her has been arrested.

Amanda M. Bolling, 31, faces a single felony charge of Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury for an incident at the Meijer store at 6309 Lima Road on Nov. 22.

Police were called to the store around 11:30 p.m. that night. According to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday, Bolling was spotted by two asset protection workers “blind selecting” items including baby clothes, jewelry, electronics and a coffee maker, then pushing the full shopping cart past all points of sale to the exit.

Workers confronted Bolling in the store’s vestibule area and presented her with an option to discuss the unpaid items in the office or leave without the merchandise. Instead, Bolling pulled a can of pepper spray from her coat pocket and sprayed both workers in their faces, the affidavit sai.

Bolling then pushed the shopping cart to the parking lot and hid behind parked vehicles “until she convinces a random citizen for a ride,” the affidavit said. She pulled away in a silver pickup.

The driver later told police he took the woman to a local hotel, the affidavit said.

Police took a still image of the suspect to that hotel and the manager said she’d been banned from the hotel. She was identified then as Bolling, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Bolling stole a total of $479.99 in merchandise from Meijer. The two workers were left with complaints of pain as well as redness, burns and irritation.

Police have surveillance video from the store.