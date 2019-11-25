Court doc: Woman had sex with boy, 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A warrant has been issued for a Columbia City woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

Brittney Erne, 20, faces two felony counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court on Monday, the boy’s father called police in March to report that his 14-year-old son had been engaged in a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old woman – Erne. The father said he found text messages between Erne and the boy that divulged the relationship.

During an interview with police, the boy said he and Erne had sex several times at his brother’s home, according to the affidavit. She also fondled the boy, the affidavit said.

The boy said Erne told him not to tell anyone “because she did not want to go to jail,” the affidavit said.

Police spoke with the boy’s brother, who said the boy had been “upset and acting out,” and “harming himself,” because Erne would not sleep with him, the affidavit said.

Erne told police during an interview that the boy had actually put his hands down her pants while she was sleeping, and threatened to tell poeple about it. She ended the interview when an investigator asked if she had sex with the boy, the affidavit said.

Erne has not been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued Monday.