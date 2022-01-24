Court doc: Woman had fentanyl in body cavity, overdosed at Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman could have died from a Fentanyl overdose at the Allen County Jail had she not admitted to medics that she’d hidden the substance in a body cavity.

Stephanie Caron Perrin, 31, a jail inmate, was charged Monday with felony possession of a narcotic drug and trafficking with an inmate with a controlled substance.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called to the jail around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found Perrin in the jail’s sally port receiving medical assistance, court documents said.

Perrin admitted to medics that she’d hidden the drugs in her vagina, court documents said.

Jail staff found a white and brown “hard, rock-like substance” and placed the substance in a clear plastic bag. The bag weighed 28 grams and tested for Fentanyl, court documents said.

Experts have estimated that a fatal dose of Fentanyl is around 2 milligrams.

Perrin has a court hearing Thursday.