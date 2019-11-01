Court doc: Shooter recruited to rob homeowner, killed wrong person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who authorities believe shot another man outside of a near-downtown home last month was drafted to robbed someone for revenge, but killed the wrong person, according to court documents.

Jermaine Turner, 40, faces charges of Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the shooting death of 40-year-old Pablo G. Vasquez on Oct. 13 along Runnion Avenue.

Police and medics were called that evening to the 600 block of Runnion Avenue, near West Main Street and Leesburg Road, after several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots. Officers arrived and found Vasquez down on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Following the shooting, detectives went door to door, searching for and interviewing witnesses. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, searching for and collecting evidence.

Jermaine D. Turner

No suspect information was released after the shooting.

On Wednesday, though, Fort Wayne Police said homicide detectives and gang unit officers arrested Turner at his place of employment. It’s not clear how they identified him as the alleged shooter.

According to a probable cause affidavit released Friday, witnesses driving by saw the shooting. One witness said she was in the front seat of her fathers car when they heard gunshots and saw a man standing over the victim shooting at him.

Other witnesses told investigators they were with Turner at the home at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Vasquez was not meant to be the target, but rather the owner of a home in the block. That person, according to witnesses, allegedly smacked another person at some point.

To get revenge, that person planned to set up the homeowner to be robbed of drugs, money and electronics, the affidavit said. The person drafted Turner and others to do it, according to witnesses, the affidavit said.

Turner, allegedly armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine, said he “wanted to put the first body on the gun,” a witness recalled. The witness was in the apparent get-away vehicle when she said she heard shots and Turner and another younger male got into the car, the affidavit said.

Witnesses identfied Turner as the shooter, according to the affidavit.

Turner was arrested at his place of employment on Wednesday. The affidavit said he had cocaine on him at the time he was taken into custody.

During an interview with police, Turner denied being involved in a shooting.