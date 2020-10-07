Court doc: New Haven man groped passenger aboard flight

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A New Haven man has been charged in federal court with groping a sleeping passenger and exposing himself while on a flight from Indianapolis to Denver in 2017.

Ian Wagner

A grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Ian Wagner with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent exposure.

According to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, on Oct. 6, 2017, Wagner was aboard a Frontier Airlines flight when he touched the inner thigh of an 18-year-old woman who was asleep. He then exposed himself and masturbated, according to the indictment.

The acts happened while the aircraft was over Nebraska, according to the indictment.

Wagner was arrested in Fort Wayne on Sunday and was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne on Monday.

The U.S. attorney has requested a trial be held in Lincoln, Nebraska.