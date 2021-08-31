Court doc: Man stabbed friend after fight in car after night of drinking

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of an Ohio man outside Fort Wayne Saturday.

Shane R. Poe, 19, faces a preliminary charge of Aggravated Battery related to the death of Markese Newman of Findley, Ohio.

Shane Poe

According to a probable cause affidavit, police found Newman laying outside a vehicle at the intersection of Schwartz and Eby roads, northeast of Fort Wayne, around 8:20 p.m., bleeding. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition, and died Sunday.

At the scene, Poe told police he stabbed Newman. He was taken into custody and taken in for questioning.

Poe told police he and Newman were in Fort Wayne for a concert and had been drinking Hennessy brandy. Poe said he was driving his girlfriend’s car on the way back to Ohio when Newman became “irate” and they began fighting in the car, according to the affidavit.

Poe showed police where Newman had struck him. Poe said he pulled the car over as the fighting intensified, and Newman began throwing items from the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Poe told police he grabbed a steak knife from the door panel of the car and got out of the car. At the rear of the car, Poe said Newman began throwing punches at him, even after he told Newman he had a knife, the affidavit said.

Poe said Newman “continued to punch him and got stabbed,” the affidavit said. He told police he did not remember how many times he stabbed Newman.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Newman died of multiple stab wounds, and ruled the death a homicide.