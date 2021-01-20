Court doc: Fight over Facebook post led to fatal shooting at Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man arrested and held on a murder charge reportedly shot a man over a Facebook post, according to court records.

Joseph Rose was arrested on Tuesday.

Joseph Rose is being held in Allen County Lockup on a preliminary charge of murder related to a fatal shooting at the Hawthorn Suites long-stay hotel at at 4919 Lima Road on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit released Wednesday, witnesses told police that Rose, referred to as “Doc,” and the victim were all sharing a room at the hotel when one of the witnesses began arguing with the victim over a Facebook post, and told him to collect his things and leave.

At that point, witnesses said Rose became enraged with the victim and threatened to shoot him with a blue and black handgun. One of the witnesses said that the victim shouted at Rose, “Go ahead and shoot me!,” which he then did, the affidavit said.

After the altercation, Rose reportedly ran from the scene, crawled through a hole in a fence, and toward neighboring Raytheon, where he got into a black Jeep.

Fort Wayne Police found Rose hiding in the vehicle later Tuesday, and arrested him.