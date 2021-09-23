Couple who filmed porn on South Carolina Ferris wheel arrested for sex acts in arcade photo booth

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple who filmed porn at an amusement park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in January were arrested again Wednesday for allegedly performing sex acts in an arcade photo booth in Garden City, according to multiple police reports.

Eric and Lori Harmon were arrested Wednesday morning and charged with indecent exposure and participation in preparation of obscene material.

In late July, Lori Harmon is accused of sitting on a front porch fully-exposed, according to an arrest warrant. She’s also accused of participating in sexual acts while exposed. Eric Harmon is accused of sharing a video on Twitter.

The couple is also accused of performing sex acts in a photo booth at the Garden City Pavilion Arcade and sharing the video to Twitter, according to the warrants.

On Aug. 5, police were called to Oceanside Village where someone provided them with a USB drive with several different incidents involving the Harmons performing sex acts in public taken from various social media platforms, according to a police report. The person who called police said there have been “continuing issues” with the couple.

The Harmons pleaded guilty to indecent exposure in April for the SkyWheel incident. Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran sentenced Eric and Lori Harmon to three years in prison suspended upon their service of two years’ probation, running concurrently, according to the solicitor’s office.

The couple has also previously been accused of similar acts in a Food Lion parking lot and in a park.

Eric and Lori Harmon are both held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online booking records.