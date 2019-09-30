Couple shot after argument at Waynedale bar

The Hook & Ladder at 2616 Lower Huntington Road is shown. (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man and woman were shot after an apparent argument with another couple at a Waynedale bar early Sunday morning.

Police and medics were called just before 12:15 a.m. to the Hook & Ladder bar at 2616 Lower Huntington Road on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find two victims – Brandon Zerler and Brittany Payton – in the rear parking lot, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims told police they had gotten into an argument with another couple inside the bar, and it spilled out into the parking lot. That’s where they were shot, the victims told police.

Fort Wayne Police said officers processed the scene and detectives took over the investigation.

No other details were released. Suspect information was not provided.

The case is active, police said.