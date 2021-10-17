Couple arrested on abuse charges after three-year-old hospitalized

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection to abuse of a three-year-old who is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Friday around 11:20 p.m. the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Kendallville Police Department regarding a child abuse investigation.

A three-year-old child had been taken to a hospital in Angola for injuries they had, but the injuries were inconsistent with the information being provided by the father, Derek Pierce of Kendallville, and his girlfriend, Dakota McHenry of Fort Wayne.

The hospital contacted the Kendallville Police Department and, upon further investigation, it was determined the injuries had occurred in Steuben County at HI-VUE campground near Lake Gage.

McHenry, 25, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, domestic battery to a child less than 14 years of age causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

Pierce, 31, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice.

McHenry and Pierce are both being held without bond.

The child was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where they are listed in critically unstable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing. Follow WANE 15 for updates.