Couple arrested for home repair fraud, police urge victims to come forward

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are urging people who think they may have been victimized by a home repair fraud to come forward after two people were arrested last week.

Austin Boswell, 24, of Hanceville, Alabama and Candace Prairie, 29, of Peru were taken into custody on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Both are facing charges of home improvement fraud and theft.

Police began their investigation after a family member of a victim contacted the Bluffton Police Department after discovering large amounts of money had been transferred out of a bank account.

The investigation found that from January 8 through February 20, the suspects claimed to have done work on the victim’s foundation, driveway, roof, and lighting rods that were attached to the house. The suspects also had other people portray themselves as state agents and inspectors. Documents were presented to the victim falsely claiming back taxes were due on his property, and they then attempted to collect payment for the alleged back taxes.

Police believe there were several other accomplices involved and a strong possibility that other homeowners in the region may have been victimized.

If you think that you may have been the victim of a recent home repair fraud in or around the Wells County area, or if you as a care giver or family member of a person that may have been victimized, you are urged to contact detectives at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at (260)432-8661. Your information may prove valuable in preventing others from falling prey to these types of scam artists.