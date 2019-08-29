Couple arrested for growing, dealing psychedelic mushrooms

Photos of Jedidiah Lee Adams and Bailey Michelle Rutkowski provided by Indiana State Police

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WANE) A southern Indiana couple is facing multiple charges related to the growing and selling of psychedelic mushrooms.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, a couple officers acting on a tip went to a home in Charlestown where drug activity had been reported. They obtained a search warrant and found the illegal mushrooms.

Jedediah Lee Adams, 29, and Bailey Michelle Rutkowski, 31, both were arrested.

Psychedelic mushrooms contain psilocybin which is a Schedule 1 drug and illegal.