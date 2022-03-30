PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A couple accused of torching eight barns last year in a northern Indiana county now face charges alleging that they also set fire to an Amish school in an adjacent county.

Forty-one-year-old Joseph Hershberger and 32-year-old Sherry Thomas were charged in December in Elkhart County with eight counts of arson for the barn burnings, the first of which occurred in April 2021.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Marshall County authorities charged them last week with arson for allegedly starting a fire at Rolling Meadow School east of Bremen in May 2021.

Some of the barns the pair allegedly set on fire belonged to members of the Amish community.